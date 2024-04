HOUSTON — CBRE has negotiated a 273,480-square-foot industrial lease within Beltway 35 Business Park in southeast Houston. The tenant, global shipping and logistics firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen, is taking space at Building 2, a cross-dock facility that features 48 dock doors and parking for 245 cars and 72 trailers. Quinten Davis and Hoan Le of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the landlord, Greystar Real Estate Partners.