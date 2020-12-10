CBRE Negotiates $28.6M Sale of 181,900 SF Warehouse in Taunton, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

This image shows an aerial view of the 181,900-square-foot warehouse located at 530 John Hancock Drive in Taunton. The property is located within the 810-acre Myles Standish Industrial Park.

TAUNTON, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the $28.6 million sale of a 181,900-square-foot warehouse in Taunton, about 40 miles south of Boston. Built in 2002, the property was fully leased to third-party logistics provider DHL Supply Chain at the time of sale. The facility sits on 11.3 acres and offers a clear height of 32 feet, two-sided loading that allows for multi-tenant functionality, an ESFR sprinkler system and truck courts for excess trailer storage. Chris Skeffington, Scott Dragos, Doug Jacoby, Roy Sandeman, Tim Mulhall, Daniel Hines and Tony Hayes of CBRE represented the seller, Invesco Real Estate, in the marketing and sale negotiations.