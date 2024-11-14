Thursday, November 14, 2024
CBRE Negotiates 28,850 SF Office Lease at Former WeWork Headquarters in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated a 28,850-square-foot office lease at the former headquarters building of WeWork, which is located at 115 W. 18th St. in the Chelsea area of Manhattan. The tenant, culinary importer and distributor Roland Foods, will relocate its own corporate headquarters from Masonic Hall on West 23rd Street to the entire fifth floor of the six-story building. Joseph DeRosa and John Isaacs of CBRE represented Roland Foods in the lease negotiations. ABS Partners represented the landlord, Wasserstein Enterprises.

