LODI, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $29.2 million sale of a 169,205-square-foot industrial showroom in the Northern New Jersey community of Lodi. The building was originally constructed in 1968 and renovated in 2020. Brian Fiumara, Elli Klapper, Kevin Dudley, Jeremy Wernick, Mark Silverman, Chad Hillyer, Nicholas Klacik and Kate Granahan of CBRE represented the buyer, AAA Wholesale, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.