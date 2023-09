PHILADELPHIA — CBRE has negotiated a 29,000-square-foot healthcare lease in Philadelphia. According to LoopNet Inc., the six-story, 29,130-square-foot building at 3261 Tulip St. was originally constructed in 1960. Les Haggett and Kieara Hill of CBRE represented the tenant, Florida-based provider Praesum Healthcare Services, in the negotiations for the full-building lease. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.