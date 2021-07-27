REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $3.7M Sale of Office, Industrial Building in Wilton, Connecticut

141-Danbury-Road-Wilton-Connecticut

The office and industrial property at 141 Danbury Road in Wilton, Connecticut, totals 47,040 square feet.

WILTON, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the $3.7 million sale of a 47,040-square-foot office and industrial building in Wilton, located in Fairfield County. The property, which was built in 1965 and renovated in 2006, was vacant at the time of sale. Louis Zuckerman, Tom Pajolek and Pat Colwell of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a joint venture between Fuller Development and Spinnaker Real Estate Partners that plans to reposition the property for residential use.

