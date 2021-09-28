REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Capitol Mall in Palm Springs, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Capitol Mall

Capitol Mall is a mixed-use property featuring a 23,698-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center and a 7,250-square-foot, multi-tenant warehouse building behind the retail stores.

PALM SPRINGS, FLA. — CBRE has facilitated the $3.8 million sale of Capitol Mall, a mixed-use property featuring a 23,698-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center and a 7,250-square-foot, multi-tenant warehouse building behind the retail stores.

Located at 3745 South Congress Ave. in Palm Springs, the buyer was Capitol Mall LLC, a South Florida-based private investor. Congressional Developers Inc. was the seller. David Donnellan and Patricia Friend of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.

