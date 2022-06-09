CBRE Negotiates 307,000 SF Industrial Lease at Cedar Port Industrial Park in Metro Houston

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 307,000-square-foot industrial lease at Building C at Baytown Intermodal Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot campus located within Cedar Port Industrial Park. The site is located near Port Houston on the southeastern outskirts of Houston. Boomer White and Jim Stark of CBRE represented the landlord, Reich Brothers, a privately investment group with offices in New York and Los Angeles, in the lease negotiations. The representative and name of the third-party logistics company that will be the new tenant were not disclosed.