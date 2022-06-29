REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $32.7M Sale of Alderwood Towne Center in Lynnwood, Washington

Marshalls and Michaels are anchor tenants at Alderwood Towne Center in Lynwood, Wash.

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Alderwood Towne Center, a retail center in Lynnwood. Bellevue-based Tri-Western Syndicated Investments, a private holding company controlled by the Radford family, acquired the asset from Alderwood Shopping Center 04 E LLC, a private investor, for $32.7 million.

Dino Christophilis and Daniel Tibeau of CBRE’s National Retail Partners represented the seller in the deal. Jack Standeford with CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance group arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

Located at 3105-3225 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Alderwood Towne Center features 105,357 square feet of retail space leased to 20 businesses, including anchor tenants Marshalls and Michaels. Other retailers include Almost Golf, Mattress Depot, Pure Hockey and Precor Fitness. The property was constructed in 1986.

