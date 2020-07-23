CBRE Negotiates $32M Sale of Leasehold Interest in Long Island Office Building

MELVILLE, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated the $32 million sale of the leasehold interest in a 202,225-square-foot office building located on Long Island in the city of Melville. The property is currently 87 percent leased. Jeff Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Gene Pride, Travis Langer and Philip Heilpern of CBRE represented the seller and building owner, RXR Realty, in the transaction. The team also procured The Feil Organization as the buyer.