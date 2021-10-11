REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $33.5M Sale of Philadelphia Industrial Property

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — CBRE has negotiated the $33.5 million sale of a 454,456-square-foot industrial property located along the Interstate 95 corridor in Philadelphia. The property was originally built in 1960 on a 26.4-acre site and recently underwent a $3.7 million capital improvement program. Building features include clear heights of 18 to 24 feet, parking for 189 cars and 46 trailers and 16,800 square feet of office space. Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Brad Ruppel, Joe Hill, Lauren Dawicki, Stephen Marzullo and Adam Silverman of CBRE represented the seller, Ivy Realty, in the transaction. CBRE’s Steven Doherty and Nick Harris arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between two New York-based firms, Ajax Advisors and Brickman Associates. The property was fully leased at the time of sale.

