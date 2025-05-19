Monday, May 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastOffice

CBRE Negotiates 33,843 SF Lease at Newport Office Center in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — CBRE has arranged a 33,843-square-foot office lease at Newport Office Center in Jersey City. The tenant, Berkley Insurance, will occupy a portion of the ninth floor of Newport Office Center III, a 15-story, 620,000-square-foot building. Howard Fiddle, Benjamin Joseph, Greg Barkan and Erin Wenzler of CBRE, along with internal agents Meredith Jackness, Ray Kawas and Tim Johnson, represented the landlord, LeFrak, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.

You may also like

Mudrick Capital Signs 26,600 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

My Gym to Open 3,000 SF Children’s Fitness...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 18,452 SF...

3650 Capital Originates $55M Loan for Refinancing of...

Newmark Negotiates 207,740 SF Headquarters Lease for Homage...

Mercantile Bank Acquires 31,500 SF Office Building in...

Carr Properties Receives Site Plan Approval for Office-to-Multifamily...

Deriva Energy Relocates Headquarters to One South Office...

Platinum CRE Arranges $3.3M Sale of Retail, Office...