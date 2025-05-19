CBRE Negotiates 33,843 SF Lease at Newport Office Center in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — CBRE has arranged a 33,843-square-foot office lease at Newport Office Center in Jersey City. The tenant, Berkley Insurance, will occupy a portion of the ninth floor of Newport Office Center III, a 15-story, 620,000-square-foot building. Howard Fiddle, Benjamin Joseph, Greg Barkan and Erin Wenzler of CBRE, along with internal agents Meredith Jackness, Ray Kawas and Tim Johnson, represented the landlord, LeFrak, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.