CBRE Negotiates $34.5M Sale of Multifamily Community in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale and acquisition financing of 16 Powerhouse, an apartment community in Sacramento. Oakmont Properties acquired the asset from Demmon Partners for $34.5 million. Marc Ross, Joe McNamara and Claire Holt of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Andrew Behrens and Jesse Weber of CBRE secured acquisition financing for the buyer.

Located at 1606 P St., the six-story 16 Powerhouse features 73 one- and two-bedroom floor plans and ground-floor retail space, currently occupied by Orchid Thai, Magpie and Temple Coffee. Built in 2015 and renovated with an addition in 2024, the community features a clubhouse and lounge, spa deck, an outdoor lounge, a rooftop deck and an outdoor kitchen.