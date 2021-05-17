CBRE Negotiates $34.8M Sale of Alvista Willow Brook Apartments in Meriden, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

Alvista Willow Creek in Meriden, Connecticut, totals 180 units. The property was built in 2005.

MERIDEN, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the $34.8 million sale of Alvista Willow Brook, a 180-unit apartment community in Meriden, located roughly midway between Hartford and New Haven. Built in 2005, the property offers amenities such as a fitness center, pool and a leasing office. A CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, Simon Butler, Biria St. John, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin and Travis Langer represented the seller, an affiliate of Phoenix Realty Group, in the deal. The team also procured the buyer, Beachwold Residential.