CBRE Negotiates 346,858 SF Industrial Lease in Edison, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

EDISON, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated a 346,858-square-foot industrial lease for international logistics firm JW Fulfillment Inc. in the Northern New Jersey city of Edison. The 699,000-square-foot facility at 300 Cedar Lane sits on 50 acres and features 40-foot clear heights, 123 loading docks, 161 trailer parking spaces and 389 car parking spaces. Bill Waxman, Mindy Lissner and Chris Griffith, along with Jimo Liu of Realmart Realty, represented the tenant in its site selection and lease negotiations. Chuck Fern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

