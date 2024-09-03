CBRE Negotiates $34M Sale of Shopping Center in Poughkeepsie, New York

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated the $34 million sale of Hudson Heritage, a 120,499-square-foot shopping center in Poughkeepsie, located north of New York City. Grocer ShopRite anchors the center, which was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include CVS, Starbucks, Chipotle, AT&T, Jersey Mike’s, Burger King and PulseMD. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as EFG/Saber Heritage SC LLC, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, Tampa-based East Coast Acquisitions.