CBRE Negotiates $35.7M Sale of Pacific Bay Club Apartments in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley
AHWATUKEE, ARIZ. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Pacific Bay Club, a multifamily community located in Ahwatukee, a suburb of Phoenix. Logan Capital Advisors acquired the asset from Picerne Development for $35.7 million.
Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE’s Phoenix Multifamily Institutional Properties represented the seller in the deal.
Built in 1988, Pacific Bay Club features 192 garden-style apartments, an upgraded leasing center and clubhouse, a barbecue rotunda with four stainless steel gas grills, and exterior LED lighting.
