REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $35.7M Sale of Pacific Bay Club Apartments in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Pacific-Bay-Club-Ahwatukee-AZ

Located in Ahwatukee, Ariz., Pacific Bay Club features 192 apartments.

AHWATUKEE, ARIZ. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Pacific Bay Club, a multifamily community located in Ahwatukee, a suburb of Phoenix. Logan Capital Advisors acquired the asset from Picerne Development for $35.7 million.

Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE’s Phoenix Multifamily Institutional Properties represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 1988, Pacific Bay Club features 192 garden-style apartments, an upgraded leasing center and clubhouse, a barbecue rotunda with four stainless steel gas grills, and exterior LED lighting.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
30
Webinar: Market Valuation — How are Seniors Housing Valuations Weathering the Pandemic?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  