FAIRFIELD, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated a 35,235-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. The property at 10 Evans St. offers a clear height of 36 feet. Kate Granahan, Nicholas Klacik and Sean Dodd of CBRE represented the tenant, countertop and flooring products provider Caesarstone, in the lease negotiations. Kevin Dudley and Chad Hillyer, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, Stalwart Equities.