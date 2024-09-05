Thursday, September 5, 2024
CBRE Negotiates $36.5M Sale of Two Retail Buildings in Kingston, New York

by Taylor Williams

KINGSTON, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated the $36.5 million sale of two retail buildings in Kingston, about 100 miles north of New York City. The buildings are located within Hudson Valley Plaza and are leased to Lowe’s and Sam’s Club, both of which have been tenants at the 673,000-square-foot shopping center since 1996. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, United Hampshire REIT US, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed institutional investment firm as the buyer.

