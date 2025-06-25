CBRE Negotiates $37.5M Sale of Newark Shopping Center

NEWARK, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $37.5 million sale of Springfield Avenue Marketplace, a 110,551-square-foot shopping center in Newark. A 71,000-square-foot Shoprite grocery store anchors the property, which was completed in 2016 and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Additional tenants include McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Popeyes and T-Mobile. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin, Chris Munley, Colin Behr and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Medipower, a publicly traded Israeli investment firm. Jim Cadranell, Jon Mikula and Christian Badalamenti of JLL arranged $24.4 million in fixed-rate acquisition financing for the deal through Protective Life Corp.