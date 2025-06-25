Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

CBRE Negotiates $37.5M Sale of Newark Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $37.5 million sale of Springfield Avenue Marketplace, a 110,551-square-foot shopping center in Newark. A 71,000-square-foot Shoprite grocery store anchors the property, which was completed in 2016 and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Additional tenants include McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Popeyes and T-Mobile. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin, Chris Munley, Colin Behr and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Medipower, a publicly traded Israeli investment firm. Jim Cadranell, Jon Mikula and Christian Badalamenti of JLL arranged $24.4 million in fixed-rate acquisition financing for the deal through Protective Life Corp.

You may also like

EōS Fitness to Open 40,000 SF Gym in...

Feil Organization to Deliver First Trader Joe’s Grocery...

Blackfin Purchases Sage Creek Apartments in Augusta, Georgia...

Malas Development to Build 248-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $13.3M Acquisition Loan for...

MMCC Arranges $18.7M in Financing for Three Boston-Area...

Gilbane Completes 110,000 SF Academic Project in Groton,...

Southern Land Co. Signs 13,000 SF Office Lease...

MG Properties Acquires Citron Apartments in Anaheim, California...