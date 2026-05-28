Thursday, May 28, 2026
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HealthcareLeasing ActivityNortheastPennsylvania

CBRE Negotiates 37,816 SF Healthcare Lease Expansion in Pittsburgh

by Taylor Williams

PITTSBURGH — CBRE has negotiated a 37,816-square-foot healthcare lease expansion in Pittsburgh. The tenant, Blink Health, a New York City-based provider of digital pharmaceutical services, is expanding from 53,076 to 90,892 square feet at the 148,000-square-foot Building 5 within Penn Center West, where Blink has been a tenant since 2009. Carmine DiLucente, Michael Stuart and Danielle Lafe of CBRE represented Blink Health in the lease negotiations. Adam Viccaro, Dominika Demantova and Charlie Must, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, The Soffer Organization.

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