CBRE Negotiates $37M Sale of Two Office Buildings in Yonkers, New York

YONKERS, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated the $37 million sale of 3 Executive Boulevard and 3 Odell Plaza, two office buildings totaling 130,607 square feet in Yonkers, located north of New York City. Both assets are leased on a long-term basis to a single tenant, Montefiore Health System. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, David Gavin, Jeremy Neuer, Gene Pride and Stuart MacKenzie represented the seller, an entity managed by Robert Martin Co., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a joint venture between Benedict Realty Group and Harbor Group International.