REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $37M Sale of Two Office Buildings in Yonkers, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

YONKERS, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated the $37 million sale of 3 Executive Boulevard and 3 Odell Plaza, two office buildings totaling 130,607 square feet in Yonkers, located north of New York City. Both assets are leased on a long-term basis to a single tenant, Montefiore Health System. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, David Gavin, Jeremy Neuer, Gene Pride and Stuart MacKenzie represented the seller, an entity managed by Robert Martin Co., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a joint venture between Benedict Realty Group and Harbor Group International.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews