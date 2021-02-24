CBRE Negotiates 38,400 SF Industrial Lease for Logistics Company in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 38,400-square-foot industrial lease at 9660 Joe Rodriguez Drive in El Paso. Arturo De la Mora and Andres Sandoval of CBRE represented the tenant, cross-border customers and logistics firm G-Global, in the lease negotiations. The duo also represented the landlord, a partnership between Boston-based Equity Industrial Partners and New York-based Raith Capital Partners. G-Global previously occupied 20,000 square feet at the building at 9600 Joe Rodriguez Drive, which the partnership also owns.