Monday, March 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNortheastOfficePennsylvania

CBRE Negotiates 38,572 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Wayne, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

WAYNE, PA. — CBRE has negotiated a 38,572-square-foot office headquarters lease in Wayne, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The tenant is iPipeline, a software provider for the financial services and life insurance industries, and the space is located within the 200,000-square-foot, freshly renovated building at 1111 Old Eagle School Road. Scott Gabrielsen of CBRE represented the landlord, De Lage Landen Financial Services, in the lease negotiations. Mitch Reading of Tactix Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant.

You may also like

Law Firm Signs 52,000 SF Office Lease at...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 32,238 SF Industrial Lease...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 707,400 SF Industrial Development...

Inland, Devon Complete 601-Unit Self-Storage Redevelopment Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Multifamily,...

National Ramp Signs 109,450 SF Industrial Lease in...

RD Management Subleases 17,363 SF of Office Space...

Barker Pacific Group, Kingsbarn Realty Capital Buy Mission...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 23,500 SF...