CBRE Negotiates 38,572 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Wayne, Pennsylvania

WAYNE, PA. — CBRE has negotiated a 38,572-square-foot office headquarters lease in Wayne, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The tenant is iPipeline, a software provider for the financial services and life insurance industries, and the space is located within the 200,000-square-foot, freshly renovated building at 1111 Old Eagle School Road. Scott Gabrielsen of CBRE represented the landlord, De Lage Landen Financial Services, in the lease negotiations. Mitch Reading of Tactix Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant.