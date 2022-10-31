CBRE Negotiates $4.2M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Chicago’s River North
CHICAGO — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 14,378-square-foot development site at 863 N. Orleans St. in Chicago’s River North neighborhood for $4.2 million. Tom Svoboda of CBRE represented the seller, BlitzLake. The buyer, Draper and Kramer Inc., plans to build a multifamily project at the transit-oriented development site.
