CBRE Negotiates $4.4M Sale of Office Property in Carlsbad, California

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of 1530 Faraday Avenue, an office building in Carlsbad, approximately 35 miles north of San Diego. Core Contracting acquired the asset from a private seller for $4.4 million.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo and Matt Harris of CBRE Investment Properties, alongside Nick Williams, Blake Williams and Roger Carlson of CBRE, represented the seller in the deal.

Situated in Carlsbad Research Center, the single-story property features 13,093 square feet of office space. Built in 1998, the property recently underwent a renovation, including a new roof, complete interior remodel and new HVAC system. Additionally, the property has 53 parking stalls and a 555-square-foot space for a garage or storage area. The buyer will occupy the space.

Chris Roth, Rusty Williams and Jake Rubendall of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal.

