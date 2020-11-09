REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Milford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

MILFORD, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the $4.7 million sale of a 4,596-square-foot retail property in the coastal Connecticut city of Milford. The freestanding property is situated on 2.5 acres at 1651 Boston Post Road and houses a bank branch for JPMorgan Chase. Charles Berger, Elli Klapper and Samuel Bernhaut of CBRE represented the seller, Klein Automotive Parts, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed national REIT.

