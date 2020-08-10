CBRE Negotiates $4.8M Sale of Vacant Restaurant Property in Hermosa Beach, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Round Table Pizza occupied the 6,031-square-foot restaurant property at 2701 Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach for 30 years.

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a former restaurant and retail building located in Hermosa. A Greater Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the asset from a Los Angeles-based family for $4.8 million.

Located at 2701 Pacific Coast Highway, the 6,031-square-foot building was originally built in 1963. The single-story property features 44 parking spaces and is zoned for commercial uses. Round Table Pizza recently vacated the property, which it had occupied for 30 years.

Dan Riley, Jeff Pion, Simon Mattox and Austin Wolitarsky of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction, while the buyer was self-represented.