CBRE Negotiates $4.9M Sale of Industrial Building in Freehold, New Jersey

FREEHOLD, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $4.9 million sale of a 46,000-square-foot industrial building in Freehold, located in the central part of the state. The property was built on 10 acres in 1984. Charles Berger, Elli Klapper and Mark Silverman of CBRE represented the seller, L&M Realty Associates LLC, which originally acquired the asset for $3.5 million in 2013. The team also procured the buyer, a New Jersey-based limited liability company.