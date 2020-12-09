REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $4.9M Sale of Industrial Building in Freehold, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

FREEHOLD, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $4.9 million sale of a 46,000-square-foot industrial building in Freehold, located in the central part of the state. The property was built on 10 acres in 1984. Charles Berger, Elli Klapper and Mark Silverman of CBRE represented the seller, L&M Realty Associates LLC, which originally acquired the asset for $3.5 million in 2013. The team also procured the buyer, a New Jersey-based limited liability company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  