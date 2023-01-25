CBRE Negotiates 40,000 SF Office, Industrial Lease Renewal in Lincoln Park, New Jersey

LINCOLN PARK, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated a 40,000-square-foot office and industrial lease renewal in the Northern New Jersey community of Lincoln Park. Thomas Mallaney and Denise Kokulak of CBRE represented the tenant, Hishi Plastics USA, a division of Mitsubishi Chemical America, in the lease negotiations. The Frassetto Cos. owns the building.