PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated a 42,226-square-foot office lease in Pearl River, located along the New York-New Jersey border. The tenant, health and wellness company Nice-Pak Products Inc., will occupy the entire 21st floor and part of the 20th floor at 1 Blue Hill Plaza. James Tully, Jon Meisel and Brian Godau of CBRE represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Glorious Sun Blue Hill Plaza LLC, in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.