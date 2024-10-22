Tuesday, October 22, 2024
North Laredo Industrial Park is adjacent to both I-35 and the Port of Laredo. The park's newest tenant will occupy all of Building 1.
CBRE Negotiates 432,085 SF Industrial Lease in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 432,085-square-foot industrial lease in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The tenant, an undisclosed global logistics company, will occupy Building 1 at North Laredo Industrial Park, a speculative structure that features 112 dock positions, three drive-in doors, 224 trailer parking spaces and 17,000 square feet of newly constructed office space. Josh Aguilar and Rob Burlingame of CBRE represented the landlord, VanTrust Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Kristina Madayag of KBC Advisors and Carlo Molano of Forum Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

