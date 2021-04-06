REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 44,000 SF Life Sciences Headquarters Lease in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — CBRE has negotiated a 44,000-square-foot life sciences headquarters lease for biotechnology firm Biomeme at 401 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia. The new headquarters includes space for lab, office and manufacturing uses. Christian Dyer of CBRE represented the landlord, Netrality Data Centers, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed. Since acquiring the 11-story building in 2014, Netrality Data Centers has invested for more than $50 million in capital improvements.

