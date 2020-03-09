REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 4,420 SF Office Lease Renewal in Florham Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

325-columbia-nj

The space is located at 325 Columbia.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated a 4,420-square-foot office lease renewal for the Morris County Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) in Florham Park, located approximately 30 miles west of New York City. The tenant will continue to occupy its space at 325 Columbia, a Class A office building near the Morristown Airport Turnpike, for an additional 10 years. Thomas Mallaney of CBRE represented MCCC in the lease negotiations. Jack O’Hearn represented the landlord, Mack-Cai Realty Corp., on an internal basis.

