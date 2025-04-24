CBRE Negotiates $44M Sale of Shopping Center in Hazlet, New Jersey

HAZLET, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $44 million sale of a 190,000-square-foot shopping center in Hazlet, about 40 miles south of New York City. German discount grocer Aldi anchors Hazlet Town Center, which is also home to tenants such as Burlington, Urban Air Adventure Park and Wawa, although the latter tenant’s outparcel building was not included in the sale. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Onyx Equities, in the transaction. An entity doing business as LJL Realty purchased Hazlet Town Center, which was approximately 90 percent leased at the time of sale, via a 1031 exchange.