CBRE Negotiates 45,496 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated a 45,496-square-foot office headquarters lease in southwest Austin for Epicor Software, a provider of technology solutions for the manufacturing, distribution and retail sectors. Nate Stricklen and John Gump of CBRE represented the tenant, which took occupancy of its new space within the Las Cimas office complex in July, in the lease negotiations. Kevin Granger and Brian Liverman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Boston-based Rockpoint.