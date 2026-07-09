CBRE Negotiates $45M Sale of Industrial Corporate Headquarters Facility in Carlsbad, California

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the $45 million sale of 2081 Faraday Avenue, an industrial corporate headquarters facility in Carlsbad. Majestic Asset Management acquired the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, from an undisclosed investment and management company. Hunter Rowe, Barbara Perrier, Michael Longo and Matt Carlson of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Val Achtemeier of CBRE Capital Markets Debt & Structured Finance secured financing for the buyer.

Built in 1997, the 157,973-square-foot facility has undergone significant capital and tenant improvements, including “high-end” interior finishes and upgraded amenities designed to support corporate headquarters operations. Situated on 9 acres, the facility features a stadium-style LED video board, an outdoor sport court, 26-foot clear heights, heavy power and dock-high and grade-level loading.