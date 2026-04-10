CBRE Negotiates $47.8M Sale of Waverton Apartments in Secaucus, New Jersey

SECAUCUS, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $47.8 million sale of The Waverton, a 116-unit apartment complex in Secaucus, located across the Hudson River from New Jersey. Completed in 2022, The Waverton offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with roughly 20 percent of residences designated as affordable housing. Amenities include a fitness center with a private yoga studio, an outdoor lounge with grilling stations, sundeck, resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard and a coworking and conference room. Jeffrey Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture that included Canoe Brook Development as a minority partner, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.