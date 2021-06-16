CBRE Negotiates 47,850 SF Office Lease in Dallas for Fortress Investment Group

DALLAS — CBRE has negotiated a 47,850-square-foot office lease at Weir’s Plaza in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas for global asset manager Fortress Investment Group, which also has an office in Irving. The 12-story building, which is under construction and expected to be complete in November, is located at the site of the former Weir’s Furniture store at 3219 Knox St. Jeff Ellerman and John Ellerman of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations along with Howard Grufferman, Billy Vahrenkamp and Brad Balke of Colliers International. Tommy Nelson and Dennis Barnes of CBRE represented the landlord, Dallas-based Four Rivers Capital.