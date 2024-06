LINCOLN PARK, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated a 48,650-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 132 Beaverbrook Road in the Northern New Jersey community of Lincoln Park. The tenant is Richelieu American Ltd., a wholesale distributor of specialty hardware, accessories, supplies and tools. Kevin Dudley, Chad Hillyer, Nicholas Klacik and Kate Granahan of CBRE represented the landlord, Northbridge Partners, in the negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.