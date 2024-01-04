CBRE Negotiates $49.5M Sale of Industrial Facility in Wilmington, Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the $49.5 million sale of a 187,589-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Wilmington, a northern suburb of Boston. The property features clear heights of 24 to 30 feet and was fully leased at the time of sale. Scott Dragos, Chris Skeffington, Doug Jacoby, Roy Sandeman, Tim Mulhall, Tony Hayes and Dan Hines of CBRE represented the seller, locally based investment firm Marcus Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between two Boston-based firms, Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate.