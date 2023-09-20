CBRE Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Apartment, Retail Building in Greenwich, Connecticut

GREENWICH, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the $5.1 million sale of a commercial building in Greenwich, located in southern coastal Connecticut, that consists of four apartments and two retail spaces. The building was constructed in 2016 and was fully occupied at the time of sale, with Club Pilates and Estate Treasures of Greenwich serving as the retail tenants. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin, Stuart MacKenzie, Travis Langer and Daniel Blumenkrantz of CBRE represented the seller, Marx Realty, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, a Connecticut-based private investor.