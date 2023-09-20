Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheastRetail

CBRE Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Apartment, Retail Building in Greenwich, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

GREENWICH, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the $5.1 million sale of a commercial building in Greenwich, located in southern coastal Connecticut, that consists of four apartments and two retail spaces. The building was constructed in 2016 and was fully occupied at the time of sale, with Club Pilates and Estate Treasures of Greenwich serving as the retail tenants. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin, Stuart MacKenzie, Travis Langer and Daniel Blumenkrantz of CBRE represented the seller, Marx Realty, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, a Connecticut-based private investor.

You may also like

Orion Capital Partners Acquires Mixed-Use Property in Miami...

Klein Enterprises Purchases 140,000 SF Shopping Center in...

SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of New Restaurant Building...

Kraus-Anderson Completes Phase I of The Hallon Apartment...

Kiser Group Brokers Sale of 41-Unit Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 90-Room Holiday...

Scope Capital Arranges $16M in Financing for Philadelphia...

TruAmerica Acquires Nineteen01 Apartment Complex in Santa Ana,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.2M Sale of Boston...