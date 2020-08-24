REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates $5.3M Acquisition of Multifamily Community in Los Angeles

Located at 3906-3910 Inglewood Blvd. in Los Angeles, the multifamily community features 20 apartment units.

LOS ANGELES — CBRE has arranged the purchase of an apartment property located at 3906-3910 Inglewood Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood. An Orange County, Calif.-based private client investment partnership acquired the asset for $5.3 million.

The community consists of two two-story buildings offering a total of 20 apartment units. Amenities include enclosed garages, private balconies or patios and a landscaped courtyard.

Sean Riley of CBRE represented the buyer, while an outside broker represented the seller, a private family dissolving its partnership.

