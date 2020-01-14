CBRE Negotiates $5.6M Sale of Las Cumbres Square in San Diego’s Mission Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Round Table Pizza, Mr. Peabody’s Burgers & Ale and Los Panchos Taco Shop are tenants at Las Cumbres Square in San Diego’s Mission Valley.

SAN DIEGO — CBRE has arranged the sale of Las Cumbres Square, a retail center in San Diego’s Mission Valley submarket. A local private buyer acquired the property from a local investor for $5.6 million.

Located at 6110-6120 Friars Road, the 12,781-square-foot property was originally built in 1978 and remodeled in 2019. At the time of sale, the retail center was 70 percent leased to nine tenants, including Round Table Pizza, Mr. Peabody’s Burgers & Ale and Los Panchos Taco Shop. Additionally, the site offers 63 off-street parking spaces.

Reg Kobzi, Joel Wilson and Michael Peterson of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.