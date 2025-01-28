CBRE Negotiates $5.7M Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, PA. — CBRE has negotiated the $5.7 million sale of two industrial buildings totaling 165,175 square feet in Quakertown, about 50 miles north of Philadelphia. The interconnected buildings sit on an 8.1-acre site in the downtown area and were originally constructed in the late 1800s by the Quakertown Electric Light Co. Steve Marzullo, Adam Silverman and Dale Lewis of CBRE represented the seller, a division of Mativ Holdings, in the deal and procured the buyer, Pennsylvania-based Coleman Investment Properties.