CBRE Negotiates $5.8M Sale of Grocery Outlet-Occupied Retail Property in Anaheim

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Grocery Outlet occupies the 26,414-square-foot property at 3430 W. Lincoln Ave. in Anaheim, Calif.

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 3430 W. Lincoln Ave. in Anaheim. Land Investments sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $5.8 million.

Grocery Outlet occupies the 26,414-square-foot building, which is situated on a two-acre lot. The asset is situated two miles south of Knott’s Berry Farm and six miles east of Disneyland.

Alan Krueger and Vanessa Haddad of CBRE represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.