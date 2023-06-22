Thursday, June 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
129 S. Olive St. in downtown Anaheim, California, features 14 townhome-style units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Negotiates $5.9M Sale of Townhome Community in Anaheim, California 

by Jeff Shaw

ANAHEIM, CALIF.  — CBRE has arranged the $5.9 million sale of a 14-unit multifamily townhome community in Anaheim. 

An unnamed buyer acquired the asset for $5.9 million. This transaction sets a new benchmark for the city of Anaheim, with a price per unit of $421,000, according to CBRE. 

The community is located at 129 S. Olive St. in downtown Anaheim. Built in 1986, the property spans about 15,517 square feet and features two-bedroom/two-bathroom, townhome-style floor plans with vaulted ceilings, central air, patios and balconies. The community was recently renovated with fresh paint and exterior wood replacement. CBRE’s Dan Blackwell represented both the buyer and seller in this transaction.

You may also like

Empira Group to Develop 375-Unit Multifamily Project Near...

Pacific Elm, Mintwood Begin Leasing 228-Unit Peridot Apartments...

Woda Cooper Breaks Ground on Shelby Commons Affordable...

JLL Brokers $8M Sale of Highland Chateau Multifamily...

Interra Realty Negotiates $5.4M Sale of Apartment Building...

SRS Arranges $2.6M Ground Lease Sale for Bubba’s...

Greystar Begins Leasing 330-Unit Mason Apartments in Everett,...

Formativ, Argosy Real Estate Partners Receive Construction Financing...

JLL Brokers $29M Sale of Adams Marketplace in...