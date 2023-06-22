CBRE Negotiates $5.9M Sale of Townhome Community in Anaheim, California 

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the $5.9 million sale of a 14-unit multifamily townhome community in Anaheim.

An unnamed buyer acquired the asset for $5.9 million. This transaction sets a new benchmark for the city of Anaheim, with a price per unit of $421,000, according to CBRE.

The community is located at 129 S. Olive St. in downtown Anaheim. Built in 1986, the property spans about 15,517 square feet and features two-bedroom/two-bathroom, townhome-style floor plans with vaulted ceilings, central air, patios and balconies. The community was recently renovated with fresh paint and exterior wood replacement. CBRE’s Dan Blackwell represented both the buyer and seller in this transaction.