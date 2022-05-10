CBRE Negotiates 500,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northeast Houston

Dayton Street Partners acquired the industrial building at 5800 Mesa Drive in Houston in January 2021 and upgraded the property.

HOUSTON — CBRE has negotiated a 500,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at 5800 Mesa Drive in northeast Houston. Situated on 95 acres, the property features 330 terminal doors, a 46,000-square-foot maintenance facility and 25 acres of secured trailer parking. Tres Reid and Andrew Jewett of CBRE represented the tenant, an undisclosed logistics firm, in the lease negotiations. John Simons, Gray Gilbert and Chris Haro of NAI Partners, along with Dave Dandurand of Burr & Temkin, represented the landlord, Dayton Street Partners. The Chicago-based investment firm acquired the property in January 2021 and implemented a $25 million value-add program.