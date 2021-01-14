CBRE Negotiates $52.2M Sale of Terry Thomas Office Property in Seattle’s South Lake Union

Northeastern University occupies Terry Thomas, a 44,445-square-foot office building at 225 Terry Ave. North in Seattle.

SEATTLE — CBRE has arranged the sale of Terry Thomas, a single-tenant office property located in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. A group of private local investors, including Mike Hess of Hess Callahan Partners and Mark Grey of Stephen Grey & Associates, sold the asset to a newly raised core fund advised by Zurich Alternative Asset Management for $52.2 million.

CBRE’s Tom Pehl, Lou Senini, Chais Lowell, Paige Morgan, Charles Safley, Thuy Tran, Brandon McMenomy, Brad Zumpa and Mike Walker represented the seller. Thomas Buffa and Sean Bannon of US Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.

Located at 225 Terry Ave. North, the four-story, 44,445-square-foot building was constructed in 2008. Northeastern University occupies the property, which is LEED Gold certified. The building includes 67 underground parking stalls.