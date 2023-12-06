CBRE Negotiates 52,120 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Houston

HOUSTON — CBRE has negotiated a 52,120-square-foot office headquarters lease at Westway II, a 10-story building located near Houston’s Energy Corridor area. Abby Alford and Lucian Bukowski of CBRE represented the tenant, Texas-based consulting firm Cobb, Fendley & Associates, in the lease negotiations. Chip Colvill of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed landlord. The lease term is 10 years. Kirksey designed the space, which spans two floors, and Arch-Con Corp. handled the build-out.