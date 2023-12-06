Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

CBRE Negotiates 52,120 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — CBRE has negotiated a 52,120-square-foot office headquarters lease at Westway II, a 10-story building located near Houston’s Energy Corridor area. Abby Alford and Lucian Bukowski of CBRE represented the tenant, Texas-based consulting firm Cobb, Fendley & Associates, in the lease negotiations. Chip Colvill of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed landlord. The lease term is 10 years. Kirksey designed the space, which spans two floors, and Arch-Con Corp. handled the build-out.

You may also like

Titan Development, Aberg Property Top Out $63M Multifamily...

ECI Group Sells 318-Unit Columns at Westchase Apartments...

ADG Concepts Signs 45,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Tanishq Opens Two Stores Totaling 8,800 SF in...

First Student Signs 31,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 6,780 SF Office Lease...

Cypress West Partners Completes Construction of 22,000 SF...

Eight Retailers Join 2.2 MSF River Landing Shops...

Salesforce Opens 60-Story Office Tower in Chicago